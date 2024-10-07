DeWine asks for low interest loans for businesses impacted by Youngstown explosion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Governor Mike DeWine is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide low-interest loans to businesses impacted by the gas explosion in downtown Youngstown.

DeWine said the explosion and subsequent demolition of the Realty Building severely limited access to impacted businesses and caused many to dismiss employees or reduce their hours.

DeWine’s letter to the SBA requests the agency open its Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program for impacted businesses in Youngstown. DeWine said there are at least five businesses in the disaster area that have suffered “economic injury” as a result of the “disaster” and are in need of financial assistance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.