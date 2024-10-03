Greenville man indicted on charges in Trumbull County crash with injuries

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Greenville man is facing charges in connection to a crash on July 21 that injured three people in Vernon Township.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against Joshua Butler, 34, on charges of three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count each of failure to stop after an accident, OVI, assault, resisting arrest and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

The charges are connected to a crash on state Route 7. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Butler was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 that went left of center, causing a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe to swerve off the road and hit two ditches and a culvert.

The other driver, a 45-year-old Masury man, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with injuries. Two passengers — a 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl — in the car were also injured, the report stated.

After the crash, the report states that Butler left the scene. It was suspected that Butler was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to the report.

According to the indictment, Butler reportedly assaulted an officer, resisted arrest and was found with drugs, though the Highway Patrol report does not give details on his arrest.

Butler has previously been convicted of a drug abuse case in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, court records state.

Butler is set to be arraigned in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.