Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    DeWine visits East Liverpool, touts economic project

    By Jon RudderLorie BarberShianna Gibbons,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Qz2O_0vrI1lkc00

    EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor DeWine joined the mayor of East Liverpool to announce a $4.2 million project to renovate two buildings and spark economic growth.

    Read next: Statewide burn ban begins Oct. 1

    The plan involves renovating the Thompson and BOSS buildings and the relocation of the corporate headquarters of True North LLC, a business consulting firm, from its current home in Chester, West Virginia.

    The renovation plan is a monumental investment in the city.

    “It’s the most important thing that’s happened in 50 years,” said Mayor Bobby Smith.

    True North is redeveloping the BOSS Building, which currently houses the Buckey Online School of Success. The company will bring 80 jobs to East Liverpool which includes 55 existing employees and plans to add 25 new positions.

    “These are not just jobs, these are careers. These are jobs that are going to allow people to make over $50,000 a year,” Mayor Smith said.

    The project is getting a $700,000 boost from JobsOhio’s Vibrant Communities Grant for the $2 million project.

    “We had choices to allow people just to work from home and be just like every other company or build a world-class facility that our team could actually call home,” said True North CEO Charles Bailey. “The amount of capital that’s needed for a project like this is just way beyond the means of a little company.”

    An additional $600,000 will go to renovations at the Thompson Building, located on the Diamond in downtown. The $2.2 million project will feature workforce housing and retail space and will be the new home for the Buckey Online School of Success. The project will preserve 30 jobs and create at least 13 new positions.

    “When people see businesses like this coming in, it starts opening up,” Mayor Smith said.

    DeWine saying while many of the big projects in big cities get a large portion of the attention, smaller projects like this are also critical for Ohio.

    The East Liverpool School Board also approved a tax abatement for True North. He said without that, they would not have been able to hit their financial goals.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    John Johnson
    2d ago
    they might want to fix the roads so people can get to the projects for crying out loud...
    flashgordon n co
    2d ago
    1st they closed the Pottery plants, then they closed the Steelmills, then they walked away and forgot all about S.E. Ohio, left to rust into the river
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Students say they’re fed up with bathroom policy at Columbus Whetstone High School
    WKBN2 days ago
    Marshals use drone to find man wanted on warrants in Austintown
    WKBN2 days ago
    School board to pay $575K to teacher fired for not using transgender student’s pronouns
    WKBN3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Man sentenced on 7th OVI charge
    WKBN3 days ago
    Shooting under investigation in Warren: Police
    WKBN1 day ago
    Hundreds lose power in Mahoning County outages
    WKBN2 days ago
    Downtown restaurant reopens with new menu, name
    WKBN2 days ago
    Balog, Ursuline keep rolling in sixth straight victory
    WKBN7 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Cattle truck crash kills 30-40 cows in Pa.
    WKBN14 hours ago
    Greenville man indicted on charges in Trumbull County crash with injuries
    WKBN1 day ago
    No indictment in local shots fired, chase case
    WKBN2 days ago
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother are youngest-known Helene victims
    WKBN1 day ago
    ‘To Catch a Predator’ sting attempt leads to shot fired, charge against teenager
    WKBN12 hours ago
    Highlights: Rootstown vs. Warren JFK high school football
    WKBN4 hours ago
    ‘General Hospital’ star Ron Hale dies at 78
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man sentenced for break-in at Austintown muffler shop
    WKBN1 day ago
    Local drone team locates 2 missing people in one night
    WKBN2 days ago
    ‘See you on the other side’: Popular TV host announces own death at 67
    WKBN1 day ago
    Car stolen at gunpoint in Liberty Township: Police
    WKBN2 days ago
    Suspects crash after fleeing scene of theft
    WKBN1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    HS Football: Week 7 games to watch
    WKBN1 day ago
    Youngstown’s Ghost Tour draws crowd eager to learn about city’s rich history
    WKBN3 hours ago
    Warren standoff ends; charges pending
    WKBN16 hours ago
    Struggling local fire department gets needed grant
    WKBN1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy