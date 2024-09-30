Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Statewide burn ban begins Oct. 1

    By Laurel Stone,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlgJ7_0voml8zI00

    (WKBN) — As the calendar page turns from September to October, the annual fall burn ban will again be reinstated.

    Read next: Settlement payments for East Palestine Train Derailment could be delayed due to appeal

    While many Ohio counties already had a burn ban in place due to drought conditions, it remained just on the fringe of Valley borders . However, all counties must soon observe the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry’s annual fall burn ban .

    This law — Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 — prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas. Open burning is any set outdoor fire that does not vent to a chimney or stack.

    The ban is in place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. during October and November. Those counties that are already placed under a ban due to the drought conditions must continue to observe a 24-hour ban until it is lifted when conditions improve. Once the county-specific restrictions are lifted, they must still follow the statewide ban.

    Local governments or fire departments may institute local burn rules as well, so be certain to check your local regulations before any burning.

    ODNR suggests considering alternative methods to disposing of yard waste, such as composting.

    The restrictions are lifted through the winter months before reinstatement in the spring .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Joe Martinez
    2d ago
    except ceremonial or recreational
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hate winter? At least it’s not ‘tarantula season!’
    WKBN10 hours ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    WKBN1 day ago
    Shots fired near Akron pee-wee football game; coach helped police catch suspect
    WKBN1 day ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    WKBN2 days ago
    Planetarium reopening this weekend
    WKBN23 hours ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    WKBN1 day ago
    Calcutta Fire Department asks for donations for hurricane victims
    WKBN2 days ago
    Canfield man creates pumpkin launcher
    WKBN2 days ago
    Hundreds lose power in Mahoning County outages
    WKBN12 hours ago
    'The most gross thing I've ever seen': Gang member laughs at victims families during sentencing for deadly apartment ambush
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Injuries in Youngstown crash: Police
    WKBN1 day ago
    WATCH: Videos show severe flooding, damage from Helene
    WKBN2 days ago
    City of Youngstown approves renovations as new businesses move into former Rite Aids
    WKBN1 day ago
    Charges considered in fake robbery at knifepoint
    WKBN2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja52 minutes ago
    Judge delivers strong sentence for shoplifter
    WKBN1 day ago
    Results in from Austintown OVI checkpoint
    WKBN2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Despite recall and plant closure, Boar’s Head meats still available
    WKBN4 days ago
    Man wanted for carjacking by police arrested in downtown Youngstown
    WKBN4 hours ago
    School board to pay $575K to teacher fired for not using transgender student’s pronouns
    WKBN19 hours ago
    Local U.S. Marshals looking for suspect in July homicide of Jermaine Tillis
    WKBN2 days ago
    Man sentenced on 7th OVI charge
    WKBN1 day ago
    Students say they’re fed up with bathroom policy at Columbus Whetstone High School
    WKBN10 hours ago
    After Helene cuts roads, power, phones, Southerners stay in touch the old-fashioned way
    WKBN11 hours ago
    Goodyear laying off dozens in Akron
    WKBN1 day ago
    Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel, Prime Time
    Oregon Ducks On SI2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    YPD: Man found outside South Side bar with gun said he was waiting to ‘get’ someone
    WKBN2 days ago
    Man rescued from fire charged with setting it
    WKBN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy