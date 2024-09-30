Statewide burn ban begins Oct. 1

(WKBN) — As the calendar page turns from September to October, the annual fall burn ban will again be reinstated.

While many Ohio counties already had a burn ban in place due to drought conditions, it remained just on the fringe of Valley borders . However, all counties must soon observe the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry’s annual fall burn ban .

This law — Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 — prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas. Open burning is any set outdoor fire that does not vent to a chimney or stack.

The ban is in place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. during October and November. Those counties that are already placed under a ban due to the drought conditions must continue to observe a 24-hour ban until it is lifted when conditions improve. Once the county-specific restrictions are lifted, they must still follow the statewide ban.

Local governments or fire departments may institute local burn rules as well, so be certain to check your local regulations before any burning.

ODNR suggests considering alternative methods to disposing of yard waste, such as composting.

The restrictions are lifted through the winter months before reinstatement in the spring .

