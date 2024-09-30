Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission’s Thirds Coffee Trail helping make a difference in the Valley

(WKBN) — It’s time to hit the coffee trail once again. The Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission’s Coffee Trail kicked off on Monday for its third year.

For just $25, you can buy a trail guide, which gets you a free coffee at the 23 participating locations across the Valley. The funds raised from this support the Rescue Mission’s efforts make a difference here in the Valley.

President and CEO of the Rescue Mission John Muckridge says all the proceeds go toward helping those who stay at the mission, but most importantly, holding them accountable.

“We want people who come to the rescue mission to grow and stay– when they move out– and stay out of the Rescue Mission, so the money that is raised will help us with the operation of holding folks accountable to certain expectations where you can’t be high, you can’t be drunk if you’re staying at the Rescue Mission,” Muckridge said. “If you’re able to work and you’re at the mission, we’re going to hold you accountable to go out and look for work. If you have a job and you have money coming in, we’re going to hold you accountable to saving your money.”

Muckridge also said the partnership between the mission and the coffee shops is what makes this event so great.

“The coffee shops are the ones who are donating all of this free coffee and some of the other things they offer on this trail guide; it’s just a great partnership,” Muckridge said. “We’re trying to help drive business to them, and they’re clearly servants of those in the Valley here, the homeless population. They’re willing to give of their hard-earned money to help the homeless population here.”

The Mocha House in downtown Youngstown and Trek Coffee House on the West Side are a couple of the shops taking part in the trail.

First News spoke with Kalli Georgalos, part-owner of The Mocha House in the video above, and Levi Smith, owner of Trek Coffeehouse, in the video below.

Austintown’s Grizzly Bean Coffee House owner Matt Savon also spoke with First News on the shop’s participation in the trail.

Owners of Juny Cafe in Austintown Danielle Putt and Mickael Sopel discussed their participation in the trail with First News.

The coffee trail runs until November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Get a trail guide here .

