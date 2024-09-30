Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission’s Thirds Coffee Trail helping make a difference in the Valley

    By Anna Marsick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1eb4_0vocpBqC00

    (WKBN) — It’s time to hit the coffee trail once again. The Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission’s Coffee Trail kicked off on Monday for its third year.

    For just $25, you can buy a trail guide, which gets you a free coffee at the 23 participating locations across the Valley. The funds raised from this support the Rescue Mission’s efforts make a difference here in the Valley.

    President and CEO of the Rescue Mission John Muckridge says all the proceeds go toward helping those who stay at the mission, but most importantly, holding them accountable.

    “We want people who come to the rescue mission to grow and stay– when they move out– and stay out of the Rescue Mission, so the money that is raised will help us with the operation of holding folks accountable to certain expectations where you can’t be high, you can’t be drunk if you’re staying at the Rescue Mission,” Muckridge said. “If you’re able to work and you’re at the mission, we’re going to hold you accountable to go out and look for work. If you have a job and you have money coming in, we’re going to hold you accountable to saving your money.”

    Muckridge also said the partnership between the mission and the coffee shops is what makes this event so great.

    “The coffee shops are the ones who are donating all of this free coffee and some of the other things they offer on this trail guide; it’s just a great partnership,” Muckridge said. “We’re trying to help drive business to them, and they’re clearly servants of those in the Valley here, the homeless population. They’re willing to give of their hard-earned money to help the homeless population here.”

    The Mocha House in downtown Youngstown and Trek Coffee House on the West Side are a couple of the shops taking part in the trail.

    First News spoke with Kalli Georgalos, part-owner of The Mocha House in the video above, and Levi Smith, owner of Trek Coffeehouse, in the video below.

    Austintown’s Grizzly Bean Coffee House owner Matt Savon also spoke with First News on the shop’s participation in the trail.

    Owners of Juny Cafe in Austintown Danielle Putt and Mickael Sopel discussed their participation in the trail with First News.

    The coffee trail runs until November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Get a trail guide here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man wanted for carjacking by police arrested in downtown Youngstown
    WKBN11 hours ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    WKBN1 day ago
    USMS uses drone to find man wanted on warrants in Austintown
    WKBN11 hours ago
    Judge delivers strong sentence for shoplifter
    WKBN1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Shots fired near Akron pee-wee football game; coach helped police catch suspect
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man sentenced on 7th OVI charge
    WKBN1 day ago
    Charges considered in fake robbery at knifepoint
    WKBN2 days ago
    Local U.S. Marshals looking for suspect in July homicide of Jermaine Tillis
    WKBN2 days ago
    Results in from Austintown OVI checkpoint
    WKBN2 days ago
    Planetarium reopening this weekend
    WKBN1 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Goodyear laying off dozens in Akron
    WKBN1 day ago
    YPD: Man found outside South Side bar with gun said he was waiting to ‘get’ someone
    WKBN2 days ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    WKBN8 hours ago
    No indictment in local shots fired, chase case
    WKBN12 hours ago
    Local drone team locates 2 missing people in one night
    WKBN6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Students say they’re fed up with bathroom policy at Columbus Whetstone High School
    WKBN17 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Local man sentenced in federal court for stamp theft
    WKBN1 day ago
    Hate winter? At least it’s not ‘tarantula season!’
    WKBN17 hours ago
    Canfield man creates pumpkin launcher
    WKBN2 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    WKBN1 day ago
    Downtown restaurant reopens with new menu, name
    WKBN6 hours ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man rescued from fire charged with setting it
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man indicted on federal weapons charges in Warren arrest
    WKBN2 days ago
    Hundreds lose power in Mahoning County outages
    WKBN19 hours ago
    Browns top draft pick suspended by the NFL
    WKBN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy