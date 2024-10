Amy Mihaljevic Memorial Run, Walk raises $10K to aid investigation

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – One of the most prominent cold cases in Northeast Ohio is progressing with new clues and additional financial support.

Hundreds of people pounded the pavement on Saturday in Bay Village for the Amy Mihaljevic Memorial Run and Walk 5K. The race serves as a fundraiser to aid the Bay Village Police Department’s efforts to solve the 35-year-old cold case.

“They want justice, and I think they want it now,” Race Organizer Mark Kevesdy said.

On October 27, 1989, 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic went missing after meeting an unknown man after school at a shopping plaza in Bay Village. She was reported missing after not returning home that evening.

Mihaljevic was never seen alive again and no one has since been arrested or charged with her murder.

Kevesdy said 250 people participated in the race, and 30 more did so virtually, generating tremendous financial support for the investigation.

“Yesterday, we were well over $10,000 (raised),” he said. “It’s just something that they can use immediately. We want this solved. It creates a sense of urgency.”

The funds will go toward forensic analysis, something that’s critically important right now as new clues have recently been discovered.

The Fox 8 I-Team learned that male DNA was found on Amy’s sweatpants and several hairs were found on a curtain and blanket detectives believe Amy was wrapped in when she was found in Ashland County.

“Those hairs are now currently with the FBI at their lab,” Detective Sergeant Jay Elish said. “The next step will be going to one of these advanced testing sites that we utilize in California. Hopefully, we can get some DNA profiles off that.”

Hundreds of calls are received each year on the case.

“This case is so important,” Elish said. “Not only is it important to us at the police department, but for Amy’s family and Amy. We won’t give up.”

The new evidence gives hope to the Mihaljevic family that the killer will be identified and prosecuted, providing closure as well.

“Closure, but they want justice,” Kevesdy said. “And this individual most likely is still alive, still able to spend more time in prison. He’s had 35 years to be free and it’s time to put him behind bars.”

Every dollar raised goes a long way toward aiding the investigation. One hair costs $7,000 to be analyzed, according to Kevesdy.

Contributions can be made by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.