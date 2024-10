Watch: Ohio State marching band plays the tunes of Frank Sinatra for halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Best Damn Band In The Land went back in time to play the songs of one of the most iconic singers of all time.

During halftime of the Buckeyes’ homecoming game against Nebraska, the marching band performed the songs of Frank Sinatra for the Ohio Stadium crowd. From “New York, New York” to “Come Fly with Me”, TBDBITL made a unique collection of formations for Ol’ Blue Eyes with planes, apples, hats, and more.

The Buckeyes that competed at the Paris Olympics this summer were honored at midfield during the halftime show as the band played the iconic NBC Olympic theme song. Among the Olympians honored included swimmer Hunter Armstrong, who won three medals in France, and artistic swimmers Ruby Remati and Keana Hunter, who helped Team USA to a silver for its first medal in the sport in 20 years.

You can watch the halftime show in the video player above.

