Demi Lovato’s baby niece dies after emergency C-section

(WJW) – Demi Lovato’s youngest sister Madison De La Garza announced the loss of her baby on Saturday.

The 22-year-old wrote a post on Instagram explaining that she and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell lost their first child on Sept. 27 during an emergency C-section.

“On the evening of September 27, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time. Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you, sweet girl,” the post said.

Demi Lovato, alongside her family members, commented on the post about the sad loss.

“I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever,” Demi said .

Demi also shared the post to her Instagram stories and said. “RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I’m so grateful I got to hold you. I’ll forever be your auntie.” She also tagged Madison and wrote to her, “I love you so much.”

Demi and Madison’s older sister Dallas Lavato commented on the post with a poem about the family’s loss.

“Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you every day. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time. Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z,” Dallas said .

Madison recently announced her pregnancy at the beginning of September, also in a post to Instagram . In the photos she is seen with loved ones, showing off her baby bump.

“Oh Ryan, how I love you,” the caption of Madison’s Sept. 5 post said . “Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. ♥️ Baby Mitchell 10.24.”

