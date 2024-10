13-year-old runs over, kills man while parking car

MONROE, New York (WJW) – Troopers in New York are investigating a deadly crash with a 13-year-old driver.

According to a press release from state police, troopers responded to a home in Kiryas Joel just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The initial investigation revealed a 13-year-old was backing a minivan into the driveway, when all of a sudden, the teen rapidly accelerated.

The teen backed over Abraham Moskovits, 36, who lived in the home.

He was initially trapped under the vehicle. Emergency crews freed him and took him to the hospital where he died.

No charges are expected.

