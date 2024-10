Renewed warning to check Halloween candy

[WATCH: Previous coverage above details gummies infused with cannabis found in a candy stash at a school Halloween event in 2023. ]

(WJW) – As trick-or-treat approaches, there’s a renewed warning to parents to check their children’s Halloween candy for anything unusual.

The warning comes from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) and the Ohio Department of Commerce and follows a consumer alert issued earlier this year by the DCC about cannabis products that mimic popular candies and food that may appeal to children.

Below are pictures previously released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning of the ‘copycat’ packaging:

“Delta-8 and similar products outside of the DCC-regulated market are unregulated, untested and unsafe since there’s no telling what they may contain, including contaminants,” said DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa in a press release. “These products have resulted in the hospitalizations of youth throughout Ohio, which is why the Division continues to advocate for legislative action to result in the regulation of these products or an all-out ban.”

The FDA said they received more than 300 adverse event reports involving children and adults who consumed delta-8 THC products between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Officials warn it’s important for parents to take extra caution to keep these products out of the hands of children.

