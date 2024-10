Akron Children’s and UA team up for free nursing degree

AKRON , Ohio (WKBN) – A partnership between Akron Children’s Hospital and the University of Akron could help fill nursing positions in the state.

The hospital system and UA have partnered to offer a 2-year Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree (ADN), pending approval from the High Learning Commission.

Upon acceptance to the program, students will be offered 100% prepaid tuition and fees for uniforms, books, and supplies. Students will also receive wraparound support for childcare, mileage and other barriers to ensure success.

The degree will be structured through Akron Children’s Career Launch Program and targets underrepresented groups and is funded through a $1.5 million investment funded by Akron Children’s Hospital and donors.

The program is accredited by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Board of Nursing but is waiting on approval from the Higher Learning Commission.

“Everyone deserves equal treatment and access to higher education. This collaboration will help eliminate barriers to nursing education by offering a way for students to enter the workforce quicker than a traditional four-year degree, and providing them with specialized training in pediatric care, equipping them with the skills they need to excel in caring for children,” said Chris Young, chief nursing officer at Akron Children’s, in a news release.

Prospective students must apply to Akron Children’s Career Launch program and The University of Akron to receive Career Launch program benefits.

Students can attend classroom lectures at regional University of Akron campuses in Akron or Medina. Labs and clinicals will be offered in and around these campuses. Students can attend the program on a part-time or full-time basis.

ADN graduates will work at Akron Children’s to fulfill a work commitment.

The ADN program begins in January 2025. The priority deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

Applications for the Career Launch program can be submitted via www.akronchildrens.org/adn .

University of Akron applications can be submitted via www.uakron.edu/adn .

