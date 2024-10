Man accused of offering money for child faces judge

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged with attempting to lure a child at a local gas station faced a judge Friday.

Adam Prather, 34, was arraigned in Stark County Municipal Court. According to court records, Prather pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Adam Prather

The charges stem from an incident on October 15, 2024, around 6:45 p.m., when Prather allegedly approached a 4-year-old child and his father at the Sheetz Gas Station located at 2939 Whipple Avenue NW.

According to reports, he offered the child and his father $1,000 and an autographed item in an attempt to lure the child to his vehicle.

When the father told him no, Prather reportedly ran away.

Prather’s bond has been set at $50,000. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for October 29.

