Guardians set for Game 4 showdown against Yankees

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry delivered dramatic late-inning heroics Thursday night, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a stunning 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates hitting a two-run home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The win tightened the series to 2-1, as the Guardians look to level the matchup in Game 4 on Friday.

The victory is keeping Cleveland’s hopes alive in a quest to end the longest active World Series drought, which dates back to 1948.

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 17: Austin Hedges #27 of the Cleveland Guardians slides safely into second base after hitting a double in the fourth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS presented by loanDepot between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday, October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

As for the Yankees, who still lead the series, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the intensity of Guardians playoff baseball.

“They outlasted us. They had one more good swing than us. That’s part of it. We’ll be ready to roll tomorrow,” he said.

Game 4 will see Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams take the mound for his postseason debut, facing Yankees starter Luis Gil.

The first pitch is at 8:08 p.m.

