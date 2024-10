$50,000 scratch-off winner sold in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – One lucky winner has a reason to celebrate after buying an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

The lotto player bought a $10 Mega Multiplier scratch-off ticket at the Chestnut Food Mart on Chestnut Street, according to the Ohio Lottery .

The winner will take home $36,000 after federal and state taxes.

Mega Multiplier has a top prize of $500,000.

According to the Ohio Lottery , one top prize is still available.

