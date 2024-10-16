Open in App
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers

    By Elijah Skipper,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVdN6_0w8th6Q500

    GREENSBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Tyrek Burton, 37, was fatally shot outside his own wedding reception at Barber Park Events Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, over the weekend.

    Around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Greensboro Police Department responded to a shooting report at Barber Park Drive. When they arrived, they found Tyrek in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel administered life-saving efforts, but Tyrek died at the scene.

    Family members say that he briefly left the venue to retrieve something and was followed by a man who accused him of cutting him off on the road when he came back. Witnesses say the suspect confronted Tyrek and demanded to know who had passed him at a nearby stop sign.

    “Who was in the car? Who just passed him at the stop sign?” Brittany Burton said that her brother responded, “If I did, I’m sorry,” before the man opened fire, killing him in front of his new wife.

    “My brother didn’t know this man at all, They never met. He didn’t ask him what his name was. They never shook hands. This was a complete random stranger, and he shot him in cold blood.”  Brittany said.

    The shooting has devastated Tyrek’s family, who are struggling to come to terms with the senseless loss.

    “It was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life, and it turned into something tragic,” Brittany said.

    The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, and police are continuing their investigation. No suspects have been identified, and authorities are still working to piece together the events that led to the violence.

    As they mourn, the Burton family is pleading with the public to come forward with any information that might help identify the suspect.

    “See something, say something. It’s real simple,” Brittany said. “There’s doorbell cameras out there matching the same description. Detectives are out there. I’m out there.”

    Tyrek’s family said that he had known his wife for over a decade and was a loving father to her two children. They described him as a man whose legacy will be one of love and devotion to his family.

    Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

