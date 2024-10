Swannanoa church becomes disaster relief hub as western North Carolina contends with Helene aftermath

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WGHP) — As western North Carolina continues to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene, First Baptist Church of Swannanoa has become a vital center for relief efforts.

The church held its first Sunday service since the storm, but its mission has gone far beyond worship. It has turned into a major collection and distribution site, serving the surrounding storm-ravaged communities.

“God gives you strength when you need it, and I have certainly felt that over the past week,” said Jeff Dowdy, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Swannanoa.

After the hurricane swept through, the church became a hub for disaster relief. Many in the community have witnessed the destruction firsthand.

“It’s incredibly hard,” said Melody Dowdy, Jeff Dowdy’s wife. “It’s tough to see people you know personally who have lost their homes. Houses on our street next to the church are now on the other side of the road.”

Founded in 1885, the church has faced its share of challenges, but nothing on this scale. With no running water and limited power, it has become a beacon of hope for Swannanoa.

“When it first started, we had to ration bottles of water. A family would come, and we’d give them four bottles. Then it went down to two, then one, and eventually, we ran out,” Jeff Dowdy said.

But as the days passed, donations poured in from across the state. Food, water, toiletries and other essential supplies filled the church, enabling it to deliver aid to even the most remote areas cut off by flooding.

“There was a lady who came to volunteer yesterday. She was one of the ones we had to turn away when we ran out of supplies,” Dowdy said. “She came back, and we were finally able to give her what she needed.”

Beyond meeting physical needs, the church has also been providing medical support. Volunteers with medical experience, like Kevin Jones, an athletic trainer who moved to Swannanoa seven years ago, have stepped up to offer care.

“On Wednesday, almost everyone walked here for help,” Jones said. “By Thursday, they set up a drive-through system, and we were able to see more people. That’s when we saw a big flow of patients.”

While the church’s efforts continue, much work remains. Homes are still buried in mud, streets have been washed out, and some residents remain unaccounted for. Volunteers say they’ll be needed for weeks, if not months.

“One thing we’re asking is for people to remember Swannanoa and the surrounding mountain communities,” Jeff Dowdy said. “It’s been a very difficult time for many.”

First Baptist Church says it now has more than enough supplies but is focused on distributing them to harder-to-reach areas. They are asking for monetary donations and volunteers to continue their relief efforts. To help, visit FBCSwan.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.