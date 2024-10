Water main break causes road closure, possible sinkhole

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A water main break in Cleveland prompted a road closure and led to a possible sinkhole.

The road was closed at Broadview Road and Oak Park Avenue Thursday morning before 7 a.m.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken monitored the area from SkyFOX.

She said there was a possible sinkhole where the water poured into the street.

Police cordoned off the road with tape.

There is no word on when the area will reopen.

