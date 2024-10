Rain, thunder & tumbling temps: Here’s when

(WJW) – The last day of September will be mostly dry. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Places that see a few peaks of sunshine will be a little warmer than places that are stuck in the clouds. An upper-level low is still close enough to Northeast Ohio to bring a few light rain showers to the area. Much of the rain will likely be confined to places east of I-71 and south of I-76.

On Tuesday, a cold front will swing through Northeast Ohio through Tuesday night. This front will bring in a round of scattered rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will likely be gone by Wednesday morning.

Much cooler air pours into the area behind the front. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That’s when the humidity will drop.

The end of the workweek looks nice. Thursday and Friday should feature a ton of sunshine and highs back in the 70s.

From this distance, the weekend will be mostly dry. However, a few rain showers may develop far enough south Friday night to impact the lake shore.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

