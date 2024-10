Morning crash caused major delays on I-77

(WJW) – A crash on I-77 northbound near Richfield caused major delays in the Monday morning commute.

The crash took place shortly before 6 a.m. and police report it involved a truck and a semi.

Shortly after 6 a.m., FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported the stretch between I-271 and the Ohio Turnpike was taking motorists 52 minutes to travel. As of 6:30 a.m., Harken reported travel speeds remained under 10 miles per hour in the area.

The accident was cleared at about 7 a.m. and travel returned to normal.

There’s been no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

