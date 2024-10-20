Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJTV 12

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiWNz_0wEqNpXF00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    Daily News

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina kidnapping suspect captured in Mississippi
    WJTV 1217 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WJTV 122 days ago
    Most expensive homes for sale in Hattiesburg
    WJTV 122 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WJTV 122 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WJTV 121 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘Max hug time three minutes.’ New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes
    WJTV 129 hours ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    WJTV 122 days ago
    One injured, two arrested in shooting at South Mississippi Fair
    WJTV 122 days ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    WJTV 122 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Warren County manhunt underway for suspect who fled from MHP
    WJTV 124 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WJTV 122 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    WJTV 123 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WJTV 1218 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WJTV 123 days ago
    Movies and TV shows casting in Mississippi
    WJTV 122 days ago
    Leake County deer hunter finds human remains
    WJTV 123 hours ago
    Gautier woman killed in Perry County crash
    WJTV 124 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WJTV 121 day ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WJTV 122 days ago
    Man found guilty of shooting Lamar County deputy in back
    WJTV 1223 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WJTV 121 day ago
    Southern Miss fires head football coach Will Hall
    WJTV 121 day ago
    Jackson councilman calls for demolition of Hotel O
    WJTV 121 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WJTV 122 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy