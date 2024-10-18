Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: October 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 18-20) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi

Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday

This multi-vendor event celebrates Jackson’s food truck cuisine and culture.

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, drinks and ice cream!

Film Screening: A Nightmare Before Christmas – Jackson – Friday

The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.”

Mississippi Junior College/Postgrad Jamboree – Jackson – Friday

This event will serve to connect student athletes to college coaches to be recruited.

Friday Night at Milepost 89 – Clinton – Friday

The event will feature the band Slightly Tarnished.

Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday

The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!

Clear Creek Golf Commissioner Cup Course Fundraiser – Vicksburg – Friday

This event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Clear Creek Golf Course and is open to any golfer.

Classics in the Courtyard – Vicksburg – Friday

This event will feature live music and lunch.

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Vicksburg – Friday

This event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre.

Oktoberfest – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The weekend will be packed with cold beer, live music, delicious food, and fun activities, including a bratwurst eating contest and a stein hoisting competition.

Pumpkin Adventure – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The Museum’s Pumpkin Adventure will include a hayride around the museum grounds and Small Town, Miss., a complimentary snack of cookies and milk, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery; a visit to the farm animals located inside the Children’s Barnyard, a corn pit to play in, a straw maze and a small pumpkin of choice to take home.

Natchez Balloon Festival – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

The Natchez Balloon Festival will fill historic downtown Natchez with hot-air balloons, local live music and dozens of art and food vendors.

Natchez Merry Market – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

With more than 150 vendors, there will be something for everyone!

Display of Creepy Dolls – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The free monthlong display features six dolls from the mid-19th century to the early 20th century and provides an eerie glimpse into children’s playthings from the past.

Dinosaurs Around the World – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

With advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, cutting-edge research, in an outdoor environment surrounded by nature, you’ll experience the Age of Reptiles brought back to life.

Flags from Mississippi – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The exhibit features 20 flags made from a variety of fabrics, such as wool and silk. Some were sewn by hand. Highlights include an original Magnolia flag, adopted in 1861 as the first official flag of Mississippi, that has been saved by conservators after it became severely fragmented.

Atomic Age Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The exhibition explores the history of the Federal Civil Defense Administration established to prepare Americans for the perils of the new Atomic Age.

Ridgeland Scarecrow Trail – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Come to the Ridgeland Wildflower Field & Art Park and take a stroll among the pumpkins and scarecrows.

Fall Pilgrimage – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Tour historic homes in Natchez until October 19!

Dinner with the Spirits – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step into the mysterious world of Glenfield, a 200-year-old former plantation home shrouded in both history and the supernatural.

Downtown Pumpkin Patch Festival – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join the City of Natchez downtown for pumpkins and more!

Jackson State v. Florida A&M – Jackson – Saturday

Jackson State will face Florida A&M at the Vet.

Belhaven Hills Classic – Jackson – Saturday

This is JXN Trail Club’s second year 8K and bier mile race that will benefit the Museum Trail, the Belhaven Mountain Bike Trails and Greater Belhaven Parks & Trails.

Boo!seum – Jackson – Saturday

Superheroes, princesses, and silly monsters alike are invited for carnival games, creepy-crawly crafts, and create enjoy yummy Halloween treats! Don’t forget to wear your costume!

International Sawfish Day – Jackson – Saturday

Visit with University of Southern Mississippi Sawfish researchers at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science to learn more about these amazing animals, in honor of International Sawfish Day.

Abstract Art for Beginners – Jackson – Saturday

An introductory class that explores basic elements of abstract art.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Yoga Collective Fall Festival – Canton – Saturday

The festival will feature all levels flow yoga class, music, face painting, games, a petting zoo and more!

Fall Demo Day – Ridgeland – Saturday

The fall demo-day event will feature a diverse range of artisans, showcasing their talents.

Dwight Yoakam – Brandon – Saturday

Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks will bring The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour to the Brandon Amphitheater.

Rez Life Food Truck Frenzy – Rankin County – Saturday

This event will be held at Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore. There will be live music.

Natchez Food & Wine Festival Pop Up Brunch – Natchez – Saturday

There will be four courses served that will feature dishes from Chefs Liza Sharp, David Leathers, Joey Thompson, and Lexi Lehrman.

Balloon Festival Brunch – Natchez – Saturday

Your ticket includes a tour of Magnolia Hall, fantastic food, live music, and fellowship in the heart of downtown Natchez.

Natchez Farmers Market – Natchez – Saturday

Every week there will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

1st Saturdays at Levee Street Marketplace – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will begin at 9:00 a.m. in Downtown Vicksburg.

King of the Pit – Vicksburg – Saturday

This Rib Cook Off event is a fundraiser for G2:6 Outdoors.

Punkies Halloween Pop Up Shop – Vicksburg – Saturday

A pop-up shop featuring vendors selling goods such as food, jewelry, clothing, accessories, etc. There will also be a costume contest and trick-or-treating for kids.

Back to All Events 17th Annual McGee Lungbuster – Madison – Saturday and Sunday

This will be two full days of live music and some of the best mountain bike racing in the Southeast.

Jazz on the Green at Renaissance – Ridgeland – Sunday

Jazz on the Green will feature the Southern Comfort Brass Band!

KIDZ BOP Live 2024 – Brandon – Sunday

KIDZ BOP Live 2024 is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater!

McRaven Candlelight Tours – Vicksburg – Sunday

Guests will be guided by candlelight through a darkened McRaven, and in each room, there will be a ghost hunt telling you their story firsthand.

Pine Belt

USM Visiting Writers Series – Hattiesburg – Friday

The first event of the Visiting Writers Series will feature novelist Nathan Hill and poet Michael Robins.

Storey Symposium – Hattiesburg – Friday

This celebration coincides with the spirited atmosphere of USM Homecoming, extending a warm invitation to all alumni to come together to celebrate, engage, and reconnect with old friends and colleagues.

Live at Five – Hattiesburg – Friday

Live at Five is a free outdoor music event held in Downtown Hattiesburg at Town Square Park.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring Hattiesburlesque – Hattiesburg – Friday

Let’s do the time warp again! With a jump to the left and a step to the right, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring Hattiesburlesque, returns to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater.

Fountain Sit – Hattiesburg – Friday

Come by Shoemaker Square for the Fountain Sit as part of USM Homecoming Week! Each team can send two brave participants to take the plunge.

Friday Night at Spirit Park Homecoming Edition – Hattiesburg – Friday

Friday Night at Spirit Park Homecoming Edition will provide a chance for all those on campus and in the city to experience a performance from The Pride of Mississippi, the Southern Misses, the Dixie Darlings and some live music.

National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show – Hattiesburg – Friday

Make plans to attend the National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show as part of USM’s Homecoming Week!

Wine Down Downtown Laurel – Laurel – Friday

Wine Down is a prefect date night or girls’ night out! Pick up your cup from the LMS Entry tent, located at the corner of Central Avenue and North Magnolia Street.

FRIYAY Karaoke Night – Laurel – Friday

The event will be held at 320 5th St.

Holston Memorial SCRMC Golf Tournament – Laurel – Friday

This year’s tournament is dedicated to benefiting the Maternal Child and Pediatric floor.

LRMA Historic District Walking Tour – Laurel – Friday

Join Museum Director George Bassi for an engaging and informational walking tour of Laurel’s historical district as he traces the history and evolution of the city and some of it’s finest homes and structures.

Hattiesburg Restaurant Week – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

More than 40 of Hattiesburg’s local restaurants are ready to share some of their hottest creations.

Zoo Boo – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Ghosts and Goblins of the Hattiesburg Zoo are getting things ready for Spooktacular Family Fun!

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

South Mississippi Fair – Laurel – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Experience the fun and excitement of the South Mississippi Fair as they present the 104th Edition – “Country Nights & Carnival Lights.”

USM Football v. Arkansas State – Hattiesburg – Saturday

It’s homecoming for the Golden Eagles! They will face Arkansas State.

USM Homecoming Parade – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Celebrate Homecoming at the annual parade and show your Golden Eagle spirit!

Homecoming Eagle Walk – Hattiesburg – Saturday

On game day, the excitement kicks off with a booming cannon blast, followed by the legendary Eagle Walk Parade, starting at the Aubrey K. Lucas Administration Building and ending at The Rock.

Fuel to Fight Cancer 5K and 2 Mile Walk – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Fuel to Fight Cancer Fund was established to support the travel needs of cancer patients as they travel to and from the Forrest General Cancer Center for treatments.

Saturday Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Attendees can purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll be able to find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles,

soaps, flowers and more!

STEM Saturday – Mummification – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Learn the basics and read about this process with Parks and Recreation while kids create their own mummified apple!

Ellisville Market Days – Ellisville – Saturday

The event will feature handmade, homemade, and homegrown goods!

Social on Short 7th – Laurel – Saturday

Step into the 4th Semi-Annual Social on Short 7th and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Laurel’s historic district.

Landrum’s Homestead & Village Old Tyme Fall Festival – Laurel – Saturday

Fun for the whole family with antique tools, engine show, Southern String Dulcimers, homemade ice cream, woodcarving, food vendors, barnyard animals, Mystery House, wagon rides, gem mining and more!

Under the Oaks LRMA Light Up the Night – Laurel – Saturday

This year’s production will be another unbelievable combination of art, music, and light.

