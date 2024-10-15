Open in App
    The Royal Family of Basketball – Episode 1: Meet the Wards

    By David Edelstein,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YI5P7_0w7KphxL00

    Introducing an exclusive interview series where Sports Zone’s David Edelstein speaks with with one of the most accomplished sports families.

    The five Ward siblings have proven success in sport.

    Together on a family reunion, they share skills and mentalities that lead to success in life.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

