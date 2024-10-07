Man charged after victim shot in face in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the face.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Airport Road in Raymond shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Lee Casterberry, 45, was shot in the face. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. As of Monday evening, Casterberry was listed in serious condition.

Jones said the suspect, 44-year-old Kevin Dueitt, has been charged with aggravated assault. The sheriff said the shooting stemmed from a fight and dispute between the two men.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.