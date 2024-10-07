Open in App
    • WJTV 12

    Man charged after victim shot in face in Hinds County

    By Kaitlin Howell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0g74_0vy0iSVX00

    HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the face.

    The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Airport Road in Raymond shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7.

    Yazoo City school bus driver charged after hitting vehicle, injuring child

    Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Lee Casterberry, 45, was shot in the face. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. As of Monday evening, Casterberry was listed in serious condition.

    Jones said the suspect, 44-year-old Kevin Dueitt, has been charged with aggravated assault. The sheriff said the shooting stemmed from a fight and dispute between the two men.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Need to be Charged with Attempted Murder!!!
    Lord Lucifer
    1d ago
    He won’t be smirking for long…
    View all comments
