    Man wanted for robbing Vicksburg Walgreens

    By Kaitlin Howell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqQWu_0vnC38X000

    VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police are searching for a man who robbed the Walgreens on Halls Ferry Road.

    The robbery occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27.

    Mississippi driver dies after car crashes into two horses

    Police said the man demanded that the cashier give him the money from the cash register. After she did, the suspect ran away from the store.

    According to police, the man was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeved shirt, brown cap, and light-colored trousers. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

