    ETSU saves draw against Furman, 1-1

    By Nick Dugan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cr8W9_0wNrRVMl00

    JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs came into Saturday’s match with the Paladins just one win shy of claiming the SoCon regular season title.

    The Blue and Gold fought back in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw – and at least a share of the conference regular season championship.

    Bucs expel Spartanburg demons; top Wofford, 24-7

    After a handful of spectacular saves from Bucs’ goalkeeper Marc Kouadio, Furman finally broke through in the 26th minute. A throw-in trickled its way across the front line of defenders in the box, eventually reaching the foot of Wilfer Bustamante.

    He volleyed the ball into the top right corner to put the visitors ahead, 1-0.

    In the second half, ETSU forward Gabriel Ramos answered back with goal of his own in the 58th minute.

    Furman fired 17 shots in the match, but only put five of them on goal. Kouadio made four saves on the night for the Blue and Gold.

    ETSU (5-5-4, 3-0-1 SoCon) now needs at least a point in its final game of the season to secure the regular season crown. The Bucs will finish the regular season at UNC Greensboro next Saturday at 7 p.m.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

