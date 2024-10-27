Open in App
    • WJHL

    Johnson City hosts Super Spooky Saturday event

    By Kenzie Hagood,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvMHG_0wNquPp700

    JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City community got into the Halloween spirit this evening at the Super Spooky Saturday Event.

    The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event.

    The festivities included crafts, a pumpkin patch and a costume party. Tayler Dixon, the community engagement manager, said many attendees traveled down from Unicoi County after their community’s Halloween events were canceled due to Hurricane Helene.

    Fourth annual ‘Trick or Treat on the Street’ brings spooky good time to Kingsport

    “So a lot of our families that are coming today that I’ve actually heard from are from Unicoi, that area, a lot of their Halloween events had to get canceled because of the events that happen,” said Dixon. “So many of those families are coming here today to celebrate Halloween with their kids and just get out and be able to have that fun. So I think that is a great opportunity for our region to just have a little fun.”

    Dixon said her favorite part of the event was seeing all the adults dress up like “big kids.”

