    • WJHL

    Bearcats claw past Pioneers in SWD battle

    By Nick Dugan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E79ev_0wNgcryl00

    BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High football came out on top in a special Saturday kickoff against Southwest District foe, Lebanon, 49-28.

    The Bearcats were paced by the efforts of do-it-all senior, Keshawn Smith. He carried the ball 11 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, while catching four passes for 113 yards and another score.

    Hokies hold down GT on homecoming, 21-6

    On defense, Smith recorded an interception – not to mention a blocked field goal on special teams.

    VHS quarterback Deion Graham accounted for four touchdowns in the win – two through the air and two on the ground.

    Running back Alijah Burks also pitched in a pair of rushing touchdowns.

    Lebanon quarterback Michael Reece had a hand in all three of the Pioneers’ scores in the loss, throwing for two and running in another. Wide receiver Caden Boyd amassed more than 200 yards receiving in the defeat, as well.

    The Pioneers drop to 7-2 and 2-2 in the Southwest District. They’ll get a bye week before finishing the season at Tazewell on November 8.

    Virginia High improves to 5-3 and 3-1 in the Southwest District – good for second place behind Graham. The Bearcats will host John Marshall next Friday night.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

