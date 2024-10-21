Open in App
    • WJHL

    Disaster Unemployment Assistance offered to 8 TN counties

    By Murry Lee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqqNp_0wFtAaQv00

    JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans who have lost their job or had their work time altered by Hurricane Helene are eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

    According to a news release from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the State of Tennessee can provide assistance to people who have lost their jobs or experienced reduced or interrupted hours after the disaster.

    Carter, Unicoi County Schools to return to classes on Oct. 28

    The disaster unemployment benefits are available to people who live in, work in or travel to their jobs through Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi or Washington County. The assistance program is funded by FEMA and operated by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

    TEMA reports the benefits will cover Sept. 29 to April 5, 2025 if unemployment continues to be a direct result of the storm.

    Anyone hoping to apply for the assistance must do so by Dec. 2.

    To apply, click here or call 877-813-0950 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Online applicants must specify that they were affected by Helene.

    According to the release, Tennesseans may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance if:

    • Your place of employment was damaged or destroyed
    • You can’t get to work because the disaster left roads damaged or closed
    • You cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused by the disaster; or
    • You became the major household support because of the death of the head of household due to the disaster.

    And:

    • You worked, were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;
    • The work or self-employment you can no longer perform was your primary source of income; and
    • You have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits.
      • Regular unemployment insurance and disaster unemployment benefits cannot be paid at the same time.
