    • WJHL

    Submit questions for Hope After Helene town hall

    By Murry Lee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gumgK_0w6EfL5Q00

    JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hurricane Helene led to destruction and devastation across the Tri-Cities region, and several are left with questions as to how their lives will be going forward.

    On Oct. 17, News Channel 11 will host Hope After Helene, a town hall on-air and online to answer questions about recovery and the path to restoring the area.

    The town hall will feature experts who can answer viewers’ questions. You can submit your own question by filling out the form below:

    Submit a form.

    Hope After Helene will run from 7-8 p.m. on News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com.

