Local veterans return from Honor Flight

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of veterans returned home Sunday after being honored on a trip to Washington, D.C.

After this trip, Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands said they have honored more than 200 local veterans so far.

Veterans laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited several other memorials during the trip.

Michelle Stewart, president of the Board of Directors for Honor Flight of the Appalachian Mountains, said the organization has accomplished 10 missions in three years.

“We leave on Friday as somewhat strangers, but we come home Sunday as family and we’re intertwined and connected,” Stewart said. “We have shared laughs. We’ve shared tears. But each Honor Flight mission is so special because we’re truly focused on honoring those veterans on that trip and what it means for them to finally have their long overdue day of honor. For me, it is that opportunity that we have had in three short years to complete ten missions and honor over 200 local veterans.”

Veterans are encouraged to sign up for a future honor flight here .

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel and Chris Greer were invited by the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands to attend Mission 10.

