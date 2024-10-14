Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJHL

    Local veterans return from Honor Flight

    By Emily HibbittsZachary Overbay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUryV_0w68Cc7N00

    JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of veterans returned home Sunday after being honored on a trip to Washington, D.C.

    After this trip, Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands said they have honored more than 200 local veterans so far.

    Veterans laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited several other memorials during the trip.

    Boone Lake Association cleaning storm debris

    Michelle Stewart, president of the Board of Directors for Honor Flight of the Appalachian Mountains, said the organization has accomplished 10 missions in three years.

    “We leave on Friday as somewhat strangers, but we come home Sunday as family and we’re intertwined and connected,” Stewart said. “We have shared laughs. We’ve shared tears. But each Honor Flight mission is so special because we’re truly focused on honoring those veterans on that trip and what it means for them to finally have their long overdue day of honor. For me, it is that opportunity that we have had in three short years to complete ten missions and honor over 200 local veterans.”

    Veterans are encouraged to sign up for a future honor flight here .

    News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel and Chris Greer were invited by the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands to attend Mission 10.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WJHL2 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WJHL14 hours ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WJHL1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WJHL1 day ago
    Crews still searching for two missing people in Washington County, Tenn.
    WJHL12 hours ago
    Gang activity suspected in weekend shooting near TSU campus
    WJHL1 day ago
    1 dead, 9 injured after shooting near Tennessee university during homecoming
    WJHL2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WJHL22 hours ago
    FEMA sets up assistance help at Fender’s Farm
    WJHL2 days ago
    Washington Co., Tenn. students return to class after flooding devastates the area
    WJHL1 day ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WJHL2 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WJHL1 day ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Applications open for JCPD’s Shop with a Cop holiday program
    WJHL1 day ago
    Host Daniel Boone shines in 52nd Trailblazer Invitational
    WJHL3 days ago
    Single mother identified as New Jersey train operator killed in crash with tree
    WJHL17 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WJHL1 day ago
    Bath and Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WJHL1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Lilly Ledbetter, equal pay trailblazer, dies at 86
    WJHL1 day ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    WJHL1 day ago
    Unicoi County Schools mourn loss of parent who worked at Impact Plastics
    WJHL1 day ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WJHL17 hours ago
    Area state parks work to clean up debris, damaged infrastructure
    WJHL1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    WJHL2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy