FEMA sets up assistance help at Fender’s Farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be set up at Fender’s Farm to help people apply for assistance.

Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be set up from 2 – 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Fender’s Farm (254 Highway 107, Jonesborough) has served as a hub for supply distribution, vaccinations and more since Hurricane Helene impacted the region.

For more information, click here .

