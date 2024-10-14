Open in App
    FEMA sets up assistance help at Fender’s Farm

    By Emily Hibbitts,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCDdk_0w649iKz00

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be set up at Fender’s Farm to help people apply for assistance.

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be set up from 2 – 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

    Fender’s Farm continues to serve as a hub for FEMA help, clean-up, vaccines and more

    Fender’s Farm (254 Highway 107, Jonesborough) has served as a hub for supply distribution, vaccinations and more since Hurricane Helene impacted the region.

    For more information, click here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    LKW911NEWS
    1d ago
    Well good I'm glad I know where to find you
    Charlie
    1d ago
    So 15 hours a week. People work during the week. Really, could they be any worse?
