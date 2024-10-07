Mobile Job Centers now open in Northeast Tennessee

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has opened Mobile American Job Centers (MAJCs) at two Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in Northeast Tennessee.

According to a release from the department, this aims to assist Tennesseans who are not able to work after historic flooding in the region.

Department staff will work with individuals to help them file for unemployment benefits. Each MAJC is air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi and laptops that displaced workers can use to file for state Unemployment Insurance benefits and federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

The MAJCs are located at the following locations:

MARC – Elizabethton , 1749 Highway 19E

, 1749 Highway 19E MARC – Jonesborough , 306 Forest Drive

The MAJCs will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

“All displaced workers in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties must first determine their eligibility through the state’s unemployment program,” the release states. “If they are eligible, they can receive state benefits for up to 12 weeks. After that time, the federal DUA program will provide them with an additional 15 weeks of benefits, based on eligibility.”

Regardless of state eligibility, those impacted by the floods have 60 days from Oct. 3 to file for DUA. Individuals are asked to apply fo r state unemployment benefits online first and then immediately complete the DUA application.

The department said self-employed individuals, those who were injured during the disaster and cannot work, or those who did not earn enough money to meet state unemployment eligibility requirements will also need to apply online for both unemployment programs.

“TDLWD will utilize its resources in other areas of Tennessee and has staff and an additional three MAJCs on standby and ready to travel to East Tennessee if needed,” the release states.

