    Johnson Co. juggling TD voted Best Play of the Week

    By Nick Dugan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140sVB_0vxvY2RX00

    PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities voted and the Week 7 Best Play of the Week goes to a duo from Johnson County.

    The Longhorns’ Jace Stout lofted a pass for Landell Walker, who bobbled the ball on the run before securing it for a touchdown.

    Johnson County came away with a huge region victory on Friday night, prevailing 29-15 on the road.

    Other Best Play of the Week nominees included a pair of contested catches from Chilhowie’s Noah Hill and Marion’s Brody Whitt.

    Be sure to check in to vote for the Week 8 Best Play of the Week, and catch all of the local high school football highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

