Johnson Co. juggling TD voted Best Play of the Week

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities voted and the Week 7 Best Play of the Week goes to a duo from Johnson County.

The Longhorns’ Jace Stout lofted a pass for Landell Walker, who bobbled the ball on the run before securing it for a touchdown.

Johnson County came away with a huge region victory on Friday night, prevailing 29-15 on the road.

Other Best Play of the Week nominees included a pair of contested catches from Chilhowie’s Noah Hill and Marion’s Brody Whitt.

Be sure to check in to vote for the Week 8 Best Play of the Week, and catch all of the local high school football highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.

