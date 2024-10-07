Tuition program for military dependents expected to continue growing, potentially costing Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new state study is giving a better look at the finances of a program meant to help the kids and spouses of qualified disabled military veterans go to college.

On Monday, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), Virginia’s non-partisan state research agency, released its report on the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP), which waives college tuition at public colleges and universities in Virginia for the children and spouses of qualified disabled military veterans.

Earlier this year, lawmakers made changes to the program, including requiring qualified students to pursue other sources of financial aid before accessing the state program, potentially requiring them to pay some money out of pocket. However, after months of backlash, lawmakers reversed course and repealed the changes.

“We paid our part. We paid our dues in service of our country and promises were made as far as when you return from service, so we want that promise kept,” said Ed Mann of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Virginia.

On Monday, JLARC found that the program will likely continue to grow, leading to colleges and universities losing revenue as a result of the tuition waivers.

“It’s information which is helpful to understand how do we fund this very important veterans program and also make it sustainable for the higher education institutions,” State Senator Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) told 8News.

In the report, JLARC found that the future impact on colleges could be reduced further by restricting who’s eligible for the program or by using state funding to offset schools’ losses.

“Clawbacks should not be on the table for something that we promised,” said McPike. “I think if there are other eligibility requirements or other things that we could understand from the Department of Veterans Services data standpoint, that’s helpful, but I think we need more information at this point.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.