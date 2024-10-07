Open in App
    Elective surgeries to resume at Greeneville Community Hospital

    By Emily Hibbitts,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Pg8n_0vxeBzB500

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health provided updates Monday regarding the Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville Early Learning Center and Laughlin Healthcare Center.

    As of Monday, Greeneville Community Hospital has resumed all services except for elective surgeries. Emergency surgeries are available.

    Elk Mills Poga VFD helps community amidst loss of fire station and truck

    Elective surgeries are set to resume on Tuesday, according to Ballad Health.

    Greeneville Center for Early Learning will resume services on Tuesday. Ballad Health is reportedly working to accommodate childcare needs for essential team members.

    Services at the Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville remain suspended, but plan to reopen this week, Ballad said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

