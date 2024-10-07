Elective surgeries to resume at Greeneville Community Hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health provided updates Monday regarding the Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville Early Learning Center and Laughlin Healthcare Center.

As of Monday, Greeneville Community Hospital has resumed all services except for elective surgeries. Emergency surgeries are available.

Elective surgeries are set to resume on Tuesday, according to Ballad Health.

Greeneville Center for Early Learning will resume services on Tuesday. Ballad Health is reportedly working to accommodate childcare needs for essential team members.

Services at the Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville remain suspended, but plan to reopen this week, Ballad said.

