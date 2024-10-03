22-year-old from Gate City killed in crash, VSP reports

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A 22-year-old from Gate City was killed in a crash in Scott County on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP reports that the crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Yuma Road.

According to state police, a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV was driving on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was identified by VSP as Waylon W. Painter, 22, of Gate City. Painter died at the scene.

As of Thursday, the crash remains under investigation.

