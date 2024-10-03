Open in App
    22-year-old from Gate City killed in crash, VSP reports

    By Murry Lee,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGR8H_0vt1lLOZ00

    SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A 22-year-old from Gate City was killed in a crash in Scott County on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

    VSP reports that the crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Yuma Road.

    Woman recounts her rescue from river, husband’s death

    According to state police, a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV was driving on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

    The driver was identified by VSP as Waylon W. Painter, 22, of Gate City. Painter died at the scene.

    As of Thursday, the crash remains under investigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

