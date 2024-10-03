Open in App
    • WJHL

    Carter County Commission holds emergency meeting on flood damage updates

    By Jayonna Scurry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTUBx_0vsjeIUD00

    ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Commission held an emergency meeting on Wednesday about flood damage updates.

    Carter County has officially been declared a disaster county. Mayor Patty Woodby confirmed there are zero deaths and zero missing people in the county.

    Governor Bill Lee toured the damage in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. President Biden has already signed the disaster declaration. Lee talked to Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and EMA Director Billy Harrell.

    TEMA confirms 11 weather-related fatalities as of Wednesday

    “When he [Lee] came, I asked him to return that favor to me for my citizens,” Woodby said. “And he has done just that by being here and also saying he will help Carter County and our surrounding counties with the funding because small counties cannot float the type of money that is going to have to be spent here. You’re talking about millions. So for our small rural counties, Johnson County, Unicoi, Carter, we are going to have to have some help from the state government on funding.”

    The Carter County Commission voted to enter into an agreement with outside contractors, Schaus Professional Services. They will help with consulting services related to debris cleanup. They are also a liaison for The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    “They will be doing the guidance and all the FEMA laws and regulations so that we will not have to do all the paperwork and all the rules, they are going to handle all that for us,” Woodby said. “They’re going to dot the I’s and cross the T’s to make sure that we get the funding back into the county once we start applying for reimbursement on all these funds.”

    Harrell said most of the damage in Carter County occurred in the Elk Mills, Poga, Hampton and Roan Mountain areas. He said many in the county have been working long hours to help with recovery efforts.

    “On the third day, we started damage assessment already in Carter County,” Harrell said. “And we have heard that some counties have not even started damage assessment here on day six and seven that they haven’t even started. But we got that, we got ahead of the game, started on day three.”

    Woodby said the camaraderie of the local citizens has been overwhelming.

    “We are all one voice right now, and we’re going to come back stronger than ever,” Woodby said.” We’re going to work together. We’re going to rebuild Carter County. We’re going to do that. But right now, the most powerful thing I can say and the most impressive thing I can say, we are zero casualties and zero missing. Carter County’s been blessed right now. If we can come out of that with those numbers, we will rebuild Carter County. We will take care of this community. And I will lead this community right out of this into a better future for Carter County.”

    Harrell agrees that many people have been stepping up to help.

    “All of our businesses in Carter County, they’ve donated so much, we just can’t name them all,” Harrell said. “A lot of our churches have donated numerous amounts of food, given us supplies, water. Our churches [have] really come through. A lot of citizens, everybody is just bringing us all kinds of supplies to this area.”

    FEMA will be in Carter County on Friday to find a location for a disaster relief center. They will be back in 7 to 14 days for damage assessments.

    Woodby advises citizens to take photos of any damage so that it’s documented to show to FEMA. She said all FEMA workers will have badges to identify themselves. She said if they don’t have a badge, contact law enforcement immediately.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    tiredofboomers
    2d ago
    I have trouble believing there are no people missing. it's not a small county, and with remote communities I would bet that there are going to be some casualties coming out
    collie
    2d ago
    No it’s not I it’s WE the people of Cater County!!!!!
    View all comments
