Biden, FEMA approve Emergency Declaration for Tennessee after flood

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Tennessee to receive aid from FEMA on Saturday following Friday’s devastating flood event.

A news release from FEMA said federal disaster assistance is now available to the State of Tennessee to supplement response efforts to flooding regionwide.

“The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” the release states.

According to FEMA, federal funding is also available for eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures “limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support for Cocke, Hawkins and Washington counties.”

The release said federal funding is also available for emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

