Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJHL

    Biden, FEMA approve Emergency Declaration for Tennessee after flood

    By Faith Little,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DW6gQ_0vn5uVA800

    TENNESSEE (WJHL) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Tennessee to receive aid from FEMA on Saturday following Friday’s devastating flood event.

    A news release from FEMA said federal disaster assistance is now available to the State of Tennessee to supplement response efforts to flooding regionwide.

    “The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” the release states.

    According to FEMA, federal funding is also available for eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures “limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support for Cocke, Hawkins and Washington counties.”

    The release said federal funding is also available for emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Nobiz No
    7h ago
    of course he did. that is what a real president does. unlike 💩💩💩 Stain DON THE CON VANSHITZENPANTS Throwing paper towels at hurricane survivors remember that.
    Ruth St.Germain
    1d ago
    I have had Femas help,really no help at all..miles of paperwork and Boatloads of excuses and guidelines..you better be prepared to prove you've paid all your taxes and have an extra file cabinet for all the Mail you'll have to keep,I will NEVER ask this Government for help again
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gov. Lee declares state of emergency, requests FEMA assistance after catastrophic flooding in East Tennessee
    WJHL2 days ago
    30 storm deaths confirmed in Buncombe County
    WJHL7 hours ago
    SCSO: Parents charged with murder in infant’s death
    WJHL4 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Youngkin visits flood-wrecked Southwest Virginia, public assistance approved
    WJHL17 hours ago
    Asheville cut off from world; damage estimated $100B in South
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Watch: Tennessee dam narrowly avoids failure after heavy rain from Helene
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent6 days ago
    Kentucky driver finds something stuffed into gas pump nozzle, attendant: ‘People are starting to do that’
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    Carter County officials provide updates following flooding
    WJHL15 hours ago
    Remnants of Hurricane Helene stalls over Tennessee Valley as death toll rises to 52, damage nears $110B
    New York Post2 days ago
    TDOT: I-26 closed in Unicoi County due to flooding
    WJHL3 days ago
    TEMA: 109 total missing in Washington, Unicoi counties
    WJHL19 hours ago
    TBI establishes missing persons hotline following major flooding
    WJHL2 days ago
    Surgeon, Who Allegedly Removed Man's Liver Instead Of Spleen, Has License Suspended
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Greeneville man walks News Channel 11 through his home destroyed by floodwater
    WJHL1 day ago
    TROPICS: Staying busy as we focus once again on the western Caribbean
    WPTV2 days ago
    Erwin PD: K-9 Scotty found deceased following flood
    WJHL1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’
    The Independent3 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    RAW: TN: HELENE/ FLOODING ON I-40
    applevalleynewsnow.com2 days ago
    73 unaccounted for in Unicoi County as leaders meet for briefing
    WJHL1 day ago
    Downtown Newport ordered to evacuate, State of Emergency declared for Cocke County
    WJHL2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene rips through Mountain City
    WJHL2 days ago
    Widespread road closures continue in Northeast Tenn., Southwest Va. & Western North Carolina
    WJHL2 days ago
    Jonesborough water plant shut down, residents encouraged to conserve
    WJHL2 days ago
    Smyth County issues indefinite boil water notice, asks residents to stay inside
    WJHL3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    WCSO: 8 jailed for alleged looting in flood zone
    WJHL23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy