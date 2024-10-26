A mother and her two children have found a new home after losing their trailer home during hurricane Helene

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- “It makes me happy, it makes me emotional but it’s happy emotions, like because for me to inspire somebody else, that’s great…” Tiffany Marshall said.

After the destruction of their mobile home, Tiffany and her two children, including her son with special needs, have lived in a nearby hotel.

“I went from [my life flashing before my eyes] to us being back stable and we okay, so like, I‘m more than blessed…” Marshall said.

But on Saturday, they unlocked the doors to their new home– and it’s thanks to companies like Interim Healthcare of Augusta and more.

“They only gave her four nights in the hotel, and of course since we know them and are helping them, and we’re working with them, we were in no way gonna just be like ‘oh yeah well, sorry.’ So, we raised private money, we got the GoFundMe going…” Interim Health Care’s Carrie Lumley said.

Marshall tells me, she doesn’t know how she could’ve done it on her own.

“It means a lot, that I have someone in my corner, helping me, backing me up. Because doing it by myself is hard. So, with them standing in my corner, it’s like– it’s amazing because some days I don’t know what I’ll do without them.”



She says her and her family’s new home is more than she could ask for, and she’s grateful for– what she calls– a blessing.

This is a big house, my daughter loves it, my son– I rolled him in here, he was just smiling from ear to ear. Like, we love it.”

“She’s my hero and the most amazing mom I know. She’s like a ferociously loving mom and a strong person…” Lumley said.

“It’s, it’s so much that I’m thankful for right now…” Marshall said.

With a new home comes the need for furniture, if you’d like to donate, a list of items can be found here: Two bed sets, recliner, dining room set, pots, air fryer, toaster, dishes, utensils, etc.

And you can donate at the Interim Healthcare Office on Broad Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.