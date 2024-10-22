Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJBF

    Addressing your questions about storm recovery assistance from FEMA

    By Brad Means,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eMBC_0wHeU9AO00

    AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) We take your questions and concerns to a FEMA representative on this edition of The Means Report. Find out what to expect if you visit a Disaster Recovery Center. We’ll also take a look at the process you need to follow to apply for assistance. What’s covered? What’s not? You will want to hear from Nikki Gaskins Campbell from FEMA. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jimmy McCormick
    1d ago
    Damn the Means Report!! Along with Jennie.. 2 no account programs that doesn't do a damn thing... The reason I don't watch channel 6 or any ABC programs. To tell the truth..I have them channels (ABC)Removed from my Onni (Roke) TV.
    Tiffany Lieupo
    1d ago
    Why do you ask if we have a place to live, it’s for disaster reliefWe’ve lost all of our food, have many repairs on home Spent many days and nights in hotel using credit cards maxed out on gas no money for upcoming bills or food
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FEMA Disaster Recover Center at the Hub in downtown Augusta open for those who need assistance figuring out their options
    WJBF7 days ago
    Local Georgia residents can start applying for D-SNAP in early Nov.
    WJBF9 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WJBF2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    FEMA Administrator, Augusta Mayor give Helene recovery update
    WJBF1 day ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    WJBF2 days ago
    In battleground Georgia, some poor people see no reason to vote. That decision could sway election
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    RCSO searching for missing Augusta teen
    WJBF2 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WJBF3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Dinner & Discussion: Leaders from Augusta, FEMA, UGA want to help local government thrive
    WJBF5 hours ago
    What to expect when you file an insurance claim in the wake of Hurricane Helene
    WJBF2 days ago
    KAMO and the Family Y teaming up to help North Carolina storm victims
    WJBF4 hours ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Early voting underway in South Carolina
    WJBF2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    WJBF2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Head of SC child welfare agency stepping down. DSS remains under a court order.
    Tennessee Lookout1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WJBF4 days ago
    City of Louisville continues recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene
    WJBF2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    WJBF1 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    $478.2 M Powerball jackpot won in Georgia
    WJBF5 hours ago
    Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial
    WJBF10 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy