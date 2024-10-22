Addressing your questions about storm recovery assistance from FEMA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) We take your questions and concerns to a FEMA representative on this edition of The Means Report. Find out what to expect if you visit a Disaster Recovery Center. We’ll also take a look at the process you need to follow to apply for assistance. What’s covered? What’s not? You will want to hear from Nikki Gaskins Campbell from FEMA. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.

