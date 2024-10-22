JENNIE: Pinkapalooza celebration at Augusta Mall Oct. 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We are observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re talking with the founders of “Reduce Your Risk,” a non-profit organization making sure that Breast Cancer Awareness isn’t just in October, but year round.

Reduce Your Risk’s mission is to reduce the risk of breast cancer and breast cancer recurrence through empowering women to commit to improved self-care through community engagement and education. And these four pillars of health: proper nutrition, exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep.

Angela Prince, Carolyn Byrd, and LisaAnn Wheeler are the co-founders behind Reduce Your Risk and they have blingy feet! I love, love, love the shoes!

JENNIE: I look forward to seeing you in October because we always talk about breast cancer awareness and how important it is. And this October, it’s really exciting because you have a very big celebration coming up at August Mall. So tell me about Pinkapalooza.

Angela Prince: “Pink, of course, is the color of the breast cancer ribbon. So we wanted it to be a fun name because it’s going to be a fun celebration. And we really want to celebrate our survivors. We have partnered with the National Cancer Foundation and they have given us bags to give out to survivors worth $750 each. So we’ll have entertainment and the princesses are going to be there from Brown Beauty Magic. Love them. We’re also going to be doing face painting. We’re going to have a petting zoo. So it’s really going to be a fun family event.”

JENNIE: And you’re going to be like around the fountain at the lifestyle center, at the mall, the outside.

Carolyn Byrd: “Yes. And we’re so excited because the fountain will turn pink. It’s been a great partnership with Augusta Mall.”

JENNIE: LisaAnn, I love the way that even on your fliers, you’re celebrating survivorship.

LisaAnn Wheeler: “So important. And it’s this is just the perfect opportunity to bring the caregivers along with the survivors together. We focus a lot on that, especially when we do our cancer support groups, not only the survivors, but all of the care system really that goes into it when you’re diagnosed with breast cancer. I was on that side with my mom. And of course, Carolyn and Angela both had really great support systems during their journey and it is important.”

Carolyn Byrd: “Yeah, absolutely. Especially what we’ve gone through our community just recently. So that’s why it’s a time of celebration to come out and enjoy the day.”

Pinkapalooza is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 26th from 11AM to 3PM at the outside fountain at Augusta Mall. For more information call 706-842-8807.

