Early voting underway in South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Early voting is in full swing in Aiken County. Keep in mind, voting locations may differ from where you’ll vote on Election Day.

“We need a change and we need a change quick,” Allen Trego said.

There are four locations where Aiken County voters can cast their ballots. The election headquarters, Odell Weeks, the North Augusta Community Center and Ray Warner Park in Wagener.

“I love seeing the line,” Aiken County Council District 8 candidate James Hankinson said. “The line’s been wrapped around the buildings at a couple different polling location. That’s a good sign.”

“I wanted to be number one and I ended up waiting online for about an hour to get into vote,” Barbara McLean added.

“Even if I had to stay in line two hours, I can honestly say I’ve been in line for 20 minutes and it seems like it’s going really fast,” former Aiken County Election Director Cynthia Holland shared.

Voters with special needs can get the help they need to vote.

“I’m gonna vote from the car. I’m on oxygen, so it makes it easier for me. I’m glad they’re doing it this way,” Trego said.

“They’re very helpful and they’re very, I can’t see so they had to read all mine to me,” Jane Bear added.

Voters of all backgrounds and needs have concerns heading into the election. For some, it’s about accessibility, for others, it’s the economy and national security.

“Crime and that a lot of that’s due to border,” John W. Davis said.

“I go to the grocery store. My groceries are so high, gasoline’s high,” Trego added.

“The borders need to be closed and if you’re not legal, you shouldn’t be here,” Beth Johnson said.

Absentee voting by mail is an option. You have until October 25 to request a ballot. It’s available for those working, caring for others, 65+, disabled, hospitalized, or in the military. Meanwhile, voters and local leaders are urging young people to get informed and head to the polls.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until November 2. Election Day is November 5.

