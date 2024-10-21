Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJBF

    Early voting underway in South Carolina

    By Shawn Cabbagestalk,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fikRl_0wGHLrMW00

    AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Early voting is in full swing in Aiken County. Keep in mind, voting locations may differ from where you’ll vote on Election Day.

    “We need a change and we need a change quick,” Allen Trego said.

    There are four locations where Aiken County voters can cast their ballots. The election headquarters, Odell Weeks, the North Augusta Community Center and Ray Warner Park in Wagener.

    “I love seeing the line,” Aiken County Council District 8 candidate James Hankinson said. “The line’s been wrapped around the buildings at a couple different polling location. That’s a good sign.”

    “I wanted to be number one and I ended up waiting online for about an hour to get into vote,” Barbara McLean added.

    “Even if I had to stay in line two hours, I can honestly say I’ve been in line for 20 minutes and it seems like it’s going really fast,” former Aiken County Election Director Cynthia Holland shared.

    Voters with special needs can get the help they need to vote.

    “I’m gonna vote from the car. I’m on oxygen, so it makes it easier for me. I’m glad they’re doing it this way,” Trego said.

    “They’re very helpful and they’re very, I can’t see so they had to read all mine to me,” Jane Bear added.

    Voters of all backgrounds and needs have concerns heading into the election. For some, it’s about accessibility, for others, it’s the economy and national security.

    “Crime and that a lot of that’s due to border,” John W. Davis said.

    “I go to the grocery store. My groceries are so high, gasoline’s high,” Trego added.

    “The borders need to be closed and if you’re not legal, you shouldn’t be here,” Beth Johnson said.

    Absentee voting by mail is an option. You have until October 25 to request a ballot. It’s available for those working, caring for others, 65+, disabled, hospitalized, or in the military. Meanwhile, voters and local leaders are urging young people to get informed and head to the polls.

    Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until November 2. Election Day is November 5.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WJBF3 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WJBF3 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WJBF3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Susan Smith up for parole 30 years after drowning her kids in South Carolina lake
    WJBF1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Centers in Appling, McDuffie Counties
    WJBF20 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WJBF3 days ago
    Child labor violations on the rise, problem could get worse: report
    WJBF3 days ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    WJBF1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WJBF1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WJBF1 day ago
    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident
    WJBF2 days ago
    6 Florida counties saw ‘unusual increase’ in flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes: health officials
    WJBF4 days ago
    What to expect when you file an insurance claim in the wake of Hurricane Helene
    WJBF1 day ago
    Suspicious death investigation underway in Augusta
    WJBF3 days ago
    GA teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty
    WJBF19 hours ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WJBF3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Communication devices now illegal in South Carolina prisons
    WJBF4 hours ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Richmond Co. BOE meets for the first time since Helene, provides updates on Belair Middle
    WJBF12 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    VIDEO: Chaotic scene as victims pulled from water after Sapelo Island gangway collapse
    WJBF1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Elderly facility security guard killed 90-year-old resident, tried to insert herself into investigation by 'inquiring about evidence': Police
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy