One dead following Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken County.

Troopers say the incident happened on Wright Mill Road at around 9 Saturday night.

The Chevrolet pickup was turning onto SC 118 or Rudy Mason Parkway when it hit a Honda motorcycle traveling west.

The pickup’s driver and passenger were not harmed, but the motorcycle rider died.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:45 p.m. from injuries sustained in the collision.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Patrick Laorenzo of Aiken.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.