    One dead following Aiken County crash

    By Shawn Cabbagestalk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gFL5_0wESrXyt00

    AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken County.

    Troopers say the incident happened on Wright Mill Road at around 9 Saturday night.

    The Chevrolet pickup was turning onto SC 118 or Rudy Mason Parkway when it hit a Honda motorcycle traveling west.

    The pickup’s driver and passenger were not harmed, but the motorcycle rider died.

    The victim was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:45 p.m. from injuries sustained in the collision.

    The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Patrick Laorenzo of Aiken.

    The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

    Toxicology analysis are pending.

    mynicknameisjaz
    1d ago
    we need more bike and motercycke lanes 😥
    Bobbie
    1d ago
    prayers for the family 🙏
