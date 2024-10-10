Open in App
    • WJBF

    World Mental Health Day| Recovering emotionally after Hurricane Helene

    By D.V. Wise,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5bjt_0w1bMQhu00

    CSRA (WJBF) – Today, October 10th, is World Mental Health Day. It reminds us that mental health is just as important as physical health.

    Experiencing a natural disaster, like Hurricane Helene, can evoke a range of emotional responses, and it is normal to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or distressed during this time.

    The American Red Cross is offering support to help you and your loved ones cope and recover.

    Their services are available to everyone, including children, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities.

    HURRIANE HELENE RECOVERY: Blood donors needed in Georgia to help restock after Hurricane Helene

    They understand that each person may react differently, and they are committed to providing the necessary resources to help manage emotional and mental well-being.

    For immediate support, please call or text the free Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 for 24/7 counseling or support.

    Additionally, you can visit the following website for helpful information and resources:

    Recovering Emotionally: Emotional Recovery | Disaster Relief | Red Cross

    Please take advantage of this resource and share it with your co-workers, employees, family, friends and your fellow man.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

