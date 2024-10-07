Furry friend food finding its way to Augusta from Cherokee County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a van ride that should get tails wagging, courtesy of the people of Cherokee County, Georgia.

“Our animal shelter reached out to our citizens in Cherokee County and they as you can see pitched in some local pet stores pitched in, we’re just glad we could be a part of it,” said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office

The van came through stuffed to the gills with pet food.

Cat and dog, kitten and puppy, all donated by folks about 190 miles northwest of Augusta.

“Makes me feel great, as you know many of our pets are like family members, we have to make sure they’re being taken care of it warms my heart,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Augusta has been getting people food donations, now food for our furry friends is finding its way to town.

“It’s a great thing when you have neighboring counties, counties that are close to you reach out and assist in a time of like these because Hurricane Helene not only affected the people, it affected the animals as well,” said James Hill Augusta Animal Services Director.

It took less than a week to collect all this pet food. Cherokee County knew Augusta was impacted by the storm, but they didn’t know how much until seeing it for themselves.

“It’s so sad. Our hearts go out to the people here. It’s going to take a while to recover, but this is just a small part we can help with the animals for sure,” said Captain Baker.

Cherokee County sending this handmade card of well wishes and all this food .

And from the city’s pets, I’m sure there will be a round of “a paws.”

