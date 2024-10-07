Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJBF

    Furry friend food finding its way to Augusta from Cherokee County

    By George Eskola,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlgHf_0vxvwcIg00

    AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a van ride that should get tails wagging, courtesy of the people of Cherokee County, Georgia.

    “Our animal shelter reached out to our citizens in Cherokee County and they as you can see pitched in some local pet stores pitched in, we’re just glad we could be a part of it,” said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office

    The van came through stuffed to the gills with pet food.

    Cat and dog, kitten and puppy, all donated by folks about 190 miles northwest of Augusta.

    “Makes me feel great, as you know many of our pets are like family members, we have to make sure they’re being taken care of it warms my heart,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

    Augusta has been getting people food donations, now food for our furry friends is finding its way to town.

    “It’s a great thing when you have neighboring counties, counties that are close to you reach out and assist in a time of like these because Hurricane Helene not only affected the people, it affected the animals as well,” said James Hill Augusta Animal Services Director.

    It took less than a week to collect all this pet food. Cherokee County knew Augusta was impacted by the storm, but they didn’t know how much until seeing it for themselves.

    “It’s so sad. Our hearts go out to the people here. It’s going to take a while to recover, but this is just a small part we can help with the animals for sure,” said Captain Baker.

    Cherokee County sending this handmade card of well wishes and all this food .

    And from the city’s pets, I’m sure there will be a round of “a paws.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Augusta Animal Services needs pet food donations
    WJBF1 day ago
    South Carolina SNAP recipients who lost food during Helene can apply for replacement benefits. Here’s how
    WJBF1 day ago
    Augusta, FPL Foods partner to distribute 78,000 pounds of beef
    WJBF5 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    iheart.com2 days ago
    ‘The Good Neighbor Express’ helps Augusta residents during Helene recovery
    WJBF5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Is a Category 6 hurricane possible? What research says
    WJBF1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    22-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
    WJBF4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    WJBF4 days ago
    Castle Pines Mobile Home residents speaking out after homes are left devasted from Helene
    WJBF19 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Hephzibah man killed in overnight house fire
    WJBF5 days ago
    Augusta garbage service picks up again
    WJBF5 days ago
    City of Augusta holds press conference on Helene recovery
    WJBF4 days ago
    Augusta city leaders give Thursday update on Helene recovery efforts
    WJBF5 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    WJBF2 days ago
    JENNIE: Living with a terminal illness– an ALS patient shares his insights, goals, and struggles
    WJBF18 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy