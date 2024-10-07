Open in App
    Gov. McMaster, officials speak on SC recovery efforts after Helene

    By Nikolette Miller,

    1 days ago

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina officials held a briefing Monday afternoon to update the public on the state’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

    The briefing began at 2:30 p.m. at the SC Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

