Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJBF

    West Augusta neighborhood recovering from Helene

    By Mary Morrison,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uB3G7_0voctELX00

    AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Recovery efforts are continuing across the CSRA. It’s going to take time and a lot of patience.

    Sunday, Mary Morrison spoke with some of her neighbors who are displaying so much courage in the face of so much destruction.

    Foxhall…One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in west Augusta.

    Home after home badly damaged.

    Beverly Oneal said, “As you can see the damage what was done to our residence. The day of the storm we couldn’t even get out of our drive way because it was blocked and the day of the storm we had a couple of angels come by with machinery and was able to get out of it.”

    Two days later more angels, in hard hats with major equipment, lifting trees off homes.

    Tom Isdell said, “I’m with Jim’s tree service from Arkansas. We’re here helping out big dog tree service in Augusta”.

    “There’s 4 or five big leaders that fell on this ladies house we’re taking it off.”

    Bobby Centers said, “We feel a little bit displaced, no one got hurt here and its just stuff. We got a crane coming hopefully in the next hour taking all the trees off from our home, water supposed to be shut off for a day or two but it could be a whole lot worst than it is.”

    And for now that’s about as good as it gets.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Les Morton
    1d ago
    It's amazing that the news media, the mayor, and his band of idiots, nor the governor and his zoo crew ever attempted to look at the devastation of various neighborhoods in South Augusta. Additionally, the Director of Emergency Management needs to be fired because of the failure of the tornado warning system that was dysfunctional in South Augusta as well.
    bridie
    2d ago
    Our local gov failed its citizens
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fentanyl: The Crisis at Home | How the drug is impacting the CSRA
    WJBF1 day ago
    Man killed on Old Barnwell Road Tuesday morning
    WJBF1 day ago
    State leaders in Aiken discussing Hurricane Helene Recovery
    WJBF3 days ago
    Julie Chrisley Reacts To New Prison Sentence
    TVShowsAce7 days ago
    Red Cross of Augusta working to provide shelter after Helene
    WJBF2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja8 hours ago
    “It’s a blessing”, local restaurants help communities in dire straits following Helene
    WJBF3 days ago
    Columbia Co. administration implements curfew for residents
    WJBF3 days ago
    Columbia Co. EMA asking for volunteers to help clear storm debris
    WJBF4 days ago
    Gas leak contained on North Belair Road in Evans
    WJBF1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    MC Hotdogs providing homemade, hearty goodness for CSRA
    WJBF2 days ago
    Curfew set for Allendale
    WJBF3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Long time Augusta employee will leave early after forced resignation of her boss
    WJBF6 days ago
    Helene Aftermath in Martinez | Three trees down on family’s home
    WJBF4 days ago
    AT&T customers in Aiken experiencing 911 outage
    WJBF2 days ago
    GHSA adjusts high school football season due to Hurricane Helene
    WJBF1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    City of Augusta announcing temporary water disruption, now holding water distribution events
    WJBF3 days ago
    Burke County Sheriff’s Office offering food and cooking assistance after Helene
    WJBF2 days ago
    Port workers strike for first time in nearly 50 years
    WJBF1 day ago
    RCSO investigating River Ridge Dr. shooting
    WJBF3 days ago
    Augusta leaders say Richmond County residents will get water back “soon”
    WJBF2 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    A whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain fell on the South thanks to Helene and other storms
    WJBF1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy