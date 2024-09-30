West Augusta neighborhood recovering from Helene

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Recovery efforts are continuing across the CSRA. It’s going to take time and a lot of patience.

Sunday, Mary Morrison spoke with some of her neighbors who are displaying so much courage in the face of so much destruction.

Foxhall…One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in west Augusta.

Home after home badly damaged.

Beverly Oneal said, “As you can see the damage what was done to our residence. The day of the storm we couldn’t even get out of our drive way because it was blocked and the day of the storm we had a couple of angels come by with machinery and was able to get out of it.”

Two days later more angels, in hard hats with major equipment, lifting trees off homes.

Tom Isdell said, “I’m with Jim’s tree service from Arkansas. We’re here helping out big dog tree service in Augusta”.

“There’s 4 or five big leaders that fell on this ladies house we’re taking it off.”

Bobby Centers said, “We feel a little bit displaced, no one got hurt here and its just stuff. We got a crane coming hopefully in the next hour taking all the trees off from our home, water supposed to be shut off for a day or two but it could be a whole lot worst than it is.”

And for now that’s about as good as it gets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.