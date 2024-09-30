Terminated employee sets downtown motel on fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On September 29th at 11:26pm, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator was patrolling downtown when he saw a motel on fire.

Americas Best Value Inn on Broad Street was burning.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of a recently fired employee who was located and charged with Arson 1st Degree.

No further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

