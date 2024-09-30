Open in App
    • WJBF

    Terminated employee sets downtown motel on fire

    By D.V. Wise,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0psY_0voct88Q00

    AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On September 29th at 11:26pm, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator was patrolling downtown when he saw a motel on fire.

    Americas Best Value Inn on Broad Street was burning.

    Further investigation resulted in the arrest of a recently fired employee who was located and charged with Arson 1st Degree.

    No further information available at this time.

    This is a developing story.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Meadroit
    16h ago
    That’s just stupid. You get fired and you take away a business from Augusta, and all your co-workers jobs, as well. I hope they charge them to the max! Our emergency workers have enough work ahead of them with the conditions in Augusta and surrounding community, and sure don’t need to be out fighting arson fires!! 😡🤬😡🤬😡 Don’t be stupid!
    Paulette Stegall
    1d ago
    PS GUYS I SPOKE TO A FEMA MAN HERE FROM KANSAS THEY R EVERY STATE HERE. WORKERS HAVING TO DRIVR 4 HRS FOR A ROOM. SO YES THIS MAN REALLY FUC MANY PEOPLE IN NEED EVEN JUST WALMART WORKERS CAME FROM ATLANTA EVERY PL. I GOT BLESSED MY FRIEND 5 MINS GOT POWER TO CH PHONE IS ONLY WAY I CAN REACH OUT, IM 75 YOUNG ALONE
    View all comments
