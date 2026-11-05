🛒 Wixom Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Wixom has a nice mix of retail and office-based customer service roles right now, from weekend-only shifts to full-time desk jobs.

Below are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Duluth Trading Company

Duluth Trading Company Location: Wixom, MI

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Help shoppers find gear they love, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and ring up purchases with a “go for WOW” level of service. This role is great if you want flexible seasonal hours, a 40% employee discount, daily pay, and the chance to stay active on your feet.

Employer: NLB Corp

Location: Wixom, MI

Type: Likely Full-Time (office-based)

Likely (office-based) Pay: Not listed

Office role where you answer calls and emails, give price quotes, enter orders, and help solve customer issues after the sale. Good fit if you’re comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook, like problem-solving, and want steady weekday work in a more professional, desk-style setting.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Wixom, MI

Type: Part-Time, Weekends Only

Pay: Not listed

Shop customers’ online orders and bring them out to their cars, keeping curbside pickup fast and friendly. Ideal if you want weekend-only hours, weekly pay, a team member discount, and benefits like 401(k) with company contributions and paid education assistance.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.