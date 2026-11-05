🚨 12-hour Milford salvage yard fire strains Wixom water

🚨 Massive scrap fire at Milford salvage yard strains Wixom water

A large fire burned for over 12 hours at Milford Salvage Iron and Metal Company, 2823 E. Buno Rd in Milford Township. The fire started around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and was finally brought under control around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A huge pile of scrap metal, plastic parts, tires, and other materials caught fire. The cause is still undetermined. About 50 firefighters from roughly 20 departments across Oakland, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties helped fight the blaze. One firefighter had a minor ankle injury.

To get enough water, crews first filled tankers from a Wixom hydrant, then laid about ½ mile of hose from a hydrant to the scene and also used fire foam. This heavy use led the City of Wixom to ask residents to conserve water for 12–24 hours, and some nearby homes saw discolored water.

Buno Road was closed from the railroad crossing west of Charms Road to Childs Lake Road during the fire and reopened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.